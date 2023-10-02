Undertale is and will be a game that will always remain in the hearts of millions of players. Being one of the most loved and highly valued indie games by the community over the years, the Undertale franchise decided to diversify into the famous Deltarune saga, which would be unrelated in history to the first game. And it turns out that finally and after a long wait, we can enjoy Deltarune 3. In this article we will review all the current information of the moment about one of the best Switch indies, so stay tuned and join us. You can also take a look at the 110 best Nintendo Switch games.

New details of Deltarune 3

Toby Fox has given new and juicy details about this third installment of Deltarune. And it turns out that Chapter 3 of the saga It’s already perfectly playable. Although it already is, there are still some errors and parts to polish before its release. The developer has shared, as promised, a newsletter with the latest news about this long-awaited installment.

We continue working on Chapter 3! The Chapter is now playable from start to finish. After restructuring a little and rearranging certain parts, completing it leaves a pretty good taste in the mouth. I can’t say it’s finished yet, but the parts to finish are becoming fewer and fewer. That’s good because no matter how hard I try to sleep, Until I finish the game I will have nothing but nightmares…

Sigil in Deltarune 3?

And it seems that the news of the arrival of the title is not the only interesting thing, since it has been officially confirmed that there were plans to include a stealth part in Deltarune 3. In this part we as a player, we would have to sneak into certain places, making use of coverage and perfect spaces to hide. This idea, however, was eventually discarded as it did not fit with the pace of the game.

“We realized that a mechanic that basically consists of making you move slower it doesn’t have to be fun“.

Deltarune 3 on Nintendo Switch

The developer has also promised that this third chapter can be played on Nintendo Switch, and also the following ones that end up arriving. Fox has also given new clues about what we can expect in this third chapter. His word to define it has been “strange.” This new chapter will approach the story of Deltarune in a somewhat different way, since they wanted to try taking a completely different perspective than what has been seen so far. It’s still early to talk about Deltarune Chapter 4, but the developer has already promised that this fourth episode will be more in line with what was seen in the first two. This play can go either very well or very badly.

Undertale and the Deltarune games

The first part of Deltarune arrived in 2018, more specifically on October 31, It was the continuation of the Undertale universe. Deltarune is a completely new saga, which is not related to Undertale but in which we can see its obvious nods to Toby’s first game. Deltarune’s plot is complex and has a unique ending that will differentiate it greatly from Undertale.

Then we had the release of Deltarune Chapter 2, which It came out on February 28, 2019 and which was also conceived as a completely new world, with an unpublished story and a unique plot, very similar to what we saw in the first installment of the saga. Both titles can be downloaded for free on the Nintendo Switch through the eShop.

And above all of them we have Undertale, a unique game on Nintendo Switch that marked an entire era and that undoubtedly revolutionized its genre, with interesting characters, a creative gameplay system and above all a lot of originality. With Deltarune we have more of the same but told in a very different story.

So different, that it is speculated that Deltarune 3 It will practically break with what was seen in the previous games, but this time it will definitely.