Marvel Snap turns one year old with rewards starting October 18: everything you can get for free, such as credits, power-ups, gold, exclusive variants…

Marvel Snap turns one year old (counting from the official launch, not the early access) being one of Marvel’s most successful games today, and SecondDinner has prepared an event to celebrate it.

Starting October 18, if you log in every day to Marvel Snap, whether on mobile or Steam, you can get a free reward every day. But you have to be careful: each reward only lasts 24 hours from when they are available (at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time).

These are all the rewards for logging in from October 18 to 23 on Marvel Snap. To get the rewards, enter your mailbox (you will see a notification).

Marvel Snap Login Rewards

October 18 at 7:00 p.m.: Title: GOTY Edition October 19 at 7:00 p.m.: 65 random power-ups October 20 at 7:00 p.m.: 500 credits October 21 at 7:00 p.m.: 3 gold Conquest tickets October 22 at 7:00 p.m.: 300 gold October 23 at 7:00 p.m.: variant voted by the community

The community voted variant is the only reward that will be available for 30 days.

Between October 18 and 20, we will all be able to vote on which variant you want to be distributed. The one with the most votes will be chosen: Human Torch, Shang-Chi or Ghost Rider.

