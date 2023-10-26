What will be the motorcycle of the future? We went to Tokyo to understand what the evolutions of the bike will be in terms of engines and fuel. Here’s how it went

Deprive yourself of preconceptions and be ready to accept or espouse points of view that you had previously probably dismissed with guilty condescension, or – more simply – open up to news on mobility which are gradually consolidating in the motorcycle sector: this is the Japan Mobility Show, the Show which took the place of the Tokyo Motor Show and which brings together cars and motorbikes under the same roof, but behind the common screen of developments in the sector “sustainable” engines and fuels not derived from fossil materials.

The four big Japanese manufacturers play at home and all – in different ways – presented their own perspective on the topic.

Starting from Hondathe Tokyo giant brought its concept SC e:, an electric scooter comparable to a 125 thermal with the not secondary characteristic of the double removable battery, a battery which among other things is the one that ignores the rules and standards of the consortium created with the other Japanese manufacturers. The idea was born for oaddress problems relating to poor autonomy and the difficulty of recharging electric vehicles, in this case not only can a single battery be recharged and continue to circulate with the other, but – when an entire battery distribution and “swapping” network is mature – it will be possible to change at a charging station the exhausted battery in super quick times. This is for motorized two-wheelers, but there really is one on the Honda stand flood of futuristic technology: from the car Sustaina-C Concept unita al Pocket Concepta city car equipped with a folding motorbike, the scale prototype of the eVTOL (vertical take-off aircraft), passing through the concept of the hydrogen fuel cell of a new generation that could open new horizons for electric automotive engines.

Ultimately, the impression that – at least in this writer – the mighty Honda stand left is that of a certain investment in the electric motorboth in the car and motorcycle fields but with an eye to 360° technology and the transversal usability of vehicles dedicated to individual mobility. In another area of ​​the Hall we found the CR Electric, Honda’s first electric cross bike, expected to debut in competition in a few days: beautiful and with attention to detail as we have always found in Honda’s racing bikes.

Kawasaki has already given: in the sense that the Akashi company has already recently presented its electric motorbikes to the world and above all its first hybrid motorbike (tested by our Nicola Andreetto) and in Tokyo it actually pushed the accelerator on its history and on its tradition: very interesting indeed is the W250 prototype of possible future presentation in Europe, which derives from that Meguro brand which played a large part in the birth of Kawasaki motorbikes.

We also took the opportunity to see it for the first time Eliminator 400 and above all for celebrate 40 years of Ninja, with a ZX-10R and a ZX-4RR in white-blue-green livery and aluminum-colored chassis. Splendid is doing them an injustice… for those who lived through the golden era of the 80s and 90s, certain liveries are an attack on the bank account. Wonderful ZXR400 SP del 1990 displayed on the stand, just to make clear the degree of heritage of the new ZX-4R.

Suzuki presented at its stand a philosophyrather than individual vehicles: in compliance with the objective of total decarbonisation of its range by 2050 (2070 for areas such as India) its approach is broad and it would be restrictive to consider it with reference only to the motorcycle sector: biogas, hydrogen, electricity. These are the main guidelines that Suzuki has shown to achieve its objectives and in the motorcycle field it has presented – without releasing much other information – its concept of Burgman hydrogen, a vehicle very similar to the Burgman 400 ABS but equipped with a 70 Mpa tank and an internal combustion engine that uses hydrogen as fuel. It’s not an absolute novelty, Suzuki has been experimenting with this solution on the Burgman for some time, but having brought it to the Mobility Show at least indicates a direction.

Alongside it we find a series of electric vehicles dedicated to specific needs, from MOQBA al GO!but above all a Electric Burgman of power close to that of a 125 thermal which exploits the double removable battery, exactly like the Honda concept, but after all they belong to the same consortium for the standardization of batteries. A sign that one could be close to being created in Japan too network of removable battery charging stations with all the related advantages for users which would eliminate charging and waiting times.

Yamaha: continues the – inspiring – saga of the MOTOROiD, it is the last of these concepts on display in Tokyo and is truly an example of technological art applied to motorbikes: there is not much to say, if these concepts are totally far from the series product, seeing them live makes you immediately project towards a distant but possible future. In the case of MOTOROiD2the vehicle – it’s a bit difficult to call it a motorcycle – is electrically traction and above all with shapes halfway between an insect and a butterfly, is equipped withActive Mass Center Control System for attitude detection and self-balancing, as well as artificial intelligence for recognize the pilot’s face and facial expressions. More concrete – but not yet ready for production – the TMW, Yamaha’s first off-road three-wheeler with the possibility of tilting (like the Niken, so to speak) which uses a combustion engine for the front wheel and two electric motors applied to each of the front wheels. AMSAS also makes its debut in the company, on two vehicles: it is the device that stabilizes the motorbike and prevents it from falling at low speeds.

But the Tokyo Mobility Show was also the occasion for the company debut of XSR 900 GP, the modern classic or the café racer – call it what you want – derived from the 80’s and 90’s. You can find all the technical features here, we were probably the first Europeans to see it live before its debut at EICMA and we must absolutely tell you that the glance is one that does not leave you indifferent.

Electric or hydrogen, then? In the motorcycle sector, a consolidated strategy capable of federating all the manufacturers does not yet appear to emerge – despite the declarations – but they do seem to concentrate their efforts in a common way: Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki e Yamaha are part of the same consortium for the battery standard for electric vehicles, but are also part of theHelloanother association – together with Toyota – for the development of the hydrogen engine which will bring a hydrogen-powered side-by-side to the Dakar: another sign of the times.