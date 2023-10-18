Premiere window, story, cast and direction on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is here.

Although the series The Walking Dead has officially concluded after 11 seasons, That doesn’t mean that universe has ended.. After the end of the eleventh season, The Walking Dead made a series of announcements based on spin-offs that would expand the stories of some of the most important characters. One of the most successful is that of Daryl Dixon, who has led The Walking Dead to Europe where he and his crossbow are facing challenges never seen before. However, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the group’s charismatic leader: the late Rick Grimes.



After a brief cameo in the final minutes of the last chapter we learned that Rick was still alive, But nothing more. Everything seems to indicate that Rick was taken to the Civic Republic Militarybut his behavior suggests he is trying to escape constantly from there. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live It will be the spin-off that will star Michonne and Rick Grimes. This new story will focus on the reunion of both and the continuation of their love story in a world consumed by the zombie apocalypse. It will be here that we find out what really happened to Rick and why has he been missing for so long.

Although this spin-off was already rumored three years ago, we will have to wait a little longer to see the two reunite. Michonne y Rick again. Although they have already finished filming, the trailer revealed that the series would not air until 2024, both on AMC and AMC+. In fact, AMC has already confirmed the supposed release window for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live scheduled for February 2024.

Call Gurirawho appeared in The Walking Dead universe in season two, will not only return as the iconic Michonne, but She will also be co-creator of the new series. Andrew Lincoln will also have his epic return as Rickthe sheriff turned deadliest walker hunter, who has been in the series since the first season and who Michonne He was presumed dead in season nine after he blew up a bridge to save his family. Lesley-Ann Brandtwho is known for playing Mazikeen and Luciferis the latest major addition to the series.

Scott M. Gimple is the main showrunner of the new series. He is no stranger to the world of The Walking Dead, as he has been with the production since its inception in 2011, and was eventually credited as executive producer and writer for later episodes. He has also worked on several The Walking Dead spin-offs.incluidos Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Origins, The Walking Dead: World Beyond y The Walking Dead: Daryl.

One of the most iconic phrases from The Walking Dead is “We are the ones who live.”, which was said by Rick Grimes himself in season 5 when he was trying to unite the group to continue fighting their villains. It is a phrase that has been very present in the development of the series. In the finale, we heard some of The Walking Dead characters repeat the phrase while moments of each of them were shown throughout the entire series.

The phrase is a kind of mantra that gives strength to those who fight against all odds to survive, and while Michonne Ride into a titanic herd of zombies and Rick smiles when handed over to a helicopter, It is assumed that it will be the main driving force behind The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

