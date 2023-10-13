I’m the first one who felt slightly disappointed when she saw the first trailer for Wonka. However, the second trailer provided by Warner Bros has changed my mind quite a bit: there is hope (and a lot) in the film directed by Paul King and starring the actor-up-in-the-soup Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet, undisputed protagonist

When we knew that Timothée Chalamet would be the actor in charge of playing Willy Wonka, there were many of us who were happy. In the end, the actor has that carefree and particular air that reminded us of the crazy aura of Gen Wilder and, above all, the crazy spirit of Johnny Depp – possibly the best Wonka we have had so far.

However, once we saw the first trailer, my feelings changed. The preview was good and it transported us to a world magical and very well adapted, in which everything seemed to flow well, but where the young protagonist of Dune did not shine as we imagined. Perhaps it was the result of a first contact or perhaps that the cuts made for the trailer did not help to make it shine in the correct way, but he felt a little decaffeinated even from the perspective that this film shows us how Wonka becomes the character that we all know more as an adult – the film is not really based on any book, remember; take the character of Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryRoald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, to imagine what his youth and beginnings were like.

Be that as it may, with this second trailer everything seems to fit together much better. We see a more comfortable Chalamet and adapted to the story, which, together with a great advance, means that I have regained all my hopes in the film.

New Wonka trailer

Warner Bros. has released the second official trailer for Wonka, which is practically the same length as the first. This is therefore a fairly important advance in which we can see much better how Paul King has shaped the world of the master chocolatier.

Special mention deserves the appearance of Hugh Grant como Oompa Loompa, something that we had only seen at the end of the first trailer but that we now enjoy much more, with longer and wittier dialogues. We also see more about the chocolate cartelthe mafia organization of chocolate sellers that Wonka will have to face in order to market his product and who also promise to give us very fun moments.

Wonka Trailer 2 subtitled

Trailer 2 of Wonka dubbed into Spanish

The setting It continues to be more than accomplished, full of color, dances and a lot of magic and, as we progressed, we see new interventions by Chalamet that make us much more convinced in his fun and exciting role. In short, this film promises and leaves us wanting to see much more.

Despite all the trouble due to the actors’ strike, we know that the film maintains its release date for December 15so there are practically two months left until it is released in theaters.