In a packed Telmex Auditorium occupied, mostly by women, the group Camila performed yesterday before six thousand people in the Jalisco venue as part of their reunion tour.

The group made up of Mario Domm, Samo and Pablo Hurtado started their show at 9:27 p.m., stopping an audience that from the beginning gave themselves to them amidst applause and chanting their hit “Fugitivos”.

Then, “Mientes” followed and the audience burst out in unison to chant the lyrics of the song while the members of the group shouted: “Guadalajara, divine!”

At the end of the performance, Mario Domm, the group’s main vocalist, addressed a few words to the audience, mainly to thank them for accompanying them in the concert; In addition, he revealed that for the last three years they have been preparing the reunion show, after separating in 2013.

“It is an opportunity for you, for me and to learn many things; “We have been preparing this for three years and I am grateful to share the stage, I am grateful that it is my turn again,” the composer also pointed out.

Samo, also a vocalist, asked for his voice to comment: “after 12 years we are returning to collect that energy of Guadalajara”, also thanking those attending the concert. After that and giving way to “Abrázame”, he acknowledged that they missed the Guadalajara audience a lot.

Already into the concert, Camila performed consecutively: “Me voy”, “Dejarte de Amar” and “Maya”, one of Pablo’s favorites, as she shared at the same time that one of the attendees shouted: “Mario,! I love you!”.

At the end of “Between your wings”, Mario Domm took the floor again to reiterate how happy they were to appear in Guadalajara and point out the importance of having returned: “When the teams separate, the parties weaken, I have to be healthy and whole to go for another lap with my teammates,” he said.

Interpretations such as: “120”, “Lose yourself again” and “Sin tu amor” followed.

The guitarist, Pablo, took the microphone again to say: “I don’t know if the words are going to come out”… immediately afterwards, his voice broke and Mario hugged him from behind; At the end, Pablo shared: “we have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” so he thanked the attendees for accompanying them in the Telmex Auditorium, as well as his family, wife and daughters for supporting them in this decision.

Another of the group’s signature songs that was heard yesterday at the Telmex was: “Get away from me,” which caused practically all the attendees to stand up to accompany them singing.

The concert closed with other hits that could not be missed at the beginning of this new tour: “Colleccionista de songs”, “Sólo para ti” and “De qué me ser la vida”… Not without leaving behind “Everything changed”, a success that the public listened through a video.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions