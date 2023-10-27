Google knows how to find everything and now even more. The app adds new functions and extensive information about charging stations is one of them.

Google knows everything and Google finds everything. Now Google knows even more. In the near future, Google Maps will be expanded with a new number of cool functions. What to think, for example, of Immerse View in Amsterdam.

Not completely brand new, because from June it was already possible to fly over the Royal Palace on Dam Square, the Anne Frank House and the NEMO museum in three dimensions. From now on, this is possible throughout the city of Amsterdam.

If you plan a route, you can fly ahead of it in advance. We don’t know exactly what the point of that is, but it is a nice feature of course. Including a virtual seagull and AI-simulated clouds, whether or not adapted to the weather.

Charging stations in Google Maps

Besides the fact that you can fly over Amsterdam, New York and Tokyo, useful things have also been added. You could of course already find charging stations via the app, but now you can also see at a glance whether the station is suitable for your electric car, how fast the station charges and when the charging station was last used.

That may not seem very interesting, but if the pole has been used recently, there is a good chance that the pole still works, of course. Now add the charging station rates, and then the information is pretty complete as far as we are concerned.

Tech company Google says that with these adjustments it wants to eliminate charging station stress and fear of driving range and its limitations. Sympathetic of those guys.

Miles of cycle paths

What is even more sustainable than electric driving? Cycling of course! To profile itself even more sustainably, 90,000 kilometers of cycle paths have been added in addition to the Google Maps charging station information. You have to see this a bit more broadly, these are also suitable roads for two-wheelers. We don’t know what the exact difference is, but there are probably different cycle paths only in the Netherlands.

In terms of AI, it is not just about crazy flyover things. The tech nerds also use it to build the map of the future. The app also wants to help you make more sustainable choices and that is why Google Maps gives you the most economical route based on the 20 billion daily requested navigation kilometers. And that is good for the environment, according to the company.

Soon also on your phone! Or would you rather use the TomTom app, Waze or Apple Maps?

This article Everything about charging stations and cycle paths from now on Google Maps first appeared on Ruetir.