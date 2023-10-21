At 10 years old he was already under contract with Adidas, which also dresses Juventus, but now that the agreement is about to expire he goes under Nike. And even non-sports brands wink at him…

Marco Guidi

21 October – MILAN

Everyone wants Kenan Yildiz. No, for once we are not talking about the market. Or rather, not the transfer market. The young Juventus star is still the object of desire, but the big brands are competing for him, attracted by the potential on the pitch of the 2005 class who made his debut just last week with the senior Turkish national team and by his image off the pitch . Yildiz was the youngest player to sign with Adidas, when he was barely 10 years old and making it to big football was just a dream. Now, however, the contract with the German sportswear brand is coming to an end and there is no shortage of offers from the competition. Starting with Nike, which dresses Turkey itself. Investing in a promising 18 year old is always a good thing even in marketing and the American brand wants to make him its testimonial in a specific market, the Turkish one, in the hope that he will become the star of the national team coached today by Vincenzo Montella. Adidas also knows this well, as it does not want to lose its young testimonial and is also counting on an important support: Juventus. Yes, because Adidas is the technical sponsor of the Juventus club, where Kenan is confident of playing an absolute leading role in the years to come. Additionally, Yildiz has a Turkish father, but a German mother and was born and raised in Germany, the home of Adidas. The time to choose will come soon.

from Türkiye

However, there are not only sports signatures on the horizon. Kenan is also in the sights of fashion houses, with constant requests for shootings. He doesn’t lack the physique du role and neither does he have a following on social media. Perhaps this also gives rise to the interest of Koç Holding, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Turkey, which has Beko, a well-known household appliance brand here in Italy, among its companies. Behind the group is Koç Ali Yildirim, the current president of Fenerbahçe, a club that not surprisingly tried to snatch Kenan from Juve in the summer, without succeeding. He’ll probably come back sooner or later. In the eyes of Turkish fans, Yildiz is one of the members of the magical trio of the future with Bertug Yildirim and Arda Guler. The stars with whom Turkey dreams of presenting itself (and maybe winning…) at Euro 2032, an edition organized in half with Italy. All very nice, but Juventus aren’t worried. They know that today in Kenan’s head there are two colors, black and white. In fact, Yildiz put the signature that counts on the renewal with the Lady until 2027, just a month and a half ago. We’ll see about the rest, on and off the pitch.

October 21st – 9.23am

