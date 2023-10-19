In the last two days, several testimonies have emerged from people who were in the al Ahli hospital, in the Gaza Strip, at the time of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday evening. It is not yet known who was responsible for the explosion, although the hypothesis of a rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad, a radical armed group from the Strip, which by mistake ended up in the hospital car park seems increasingly concrete (it is not however of a definitive conclusion, as explained here).

There is not yet even certainty about the number of deaths. The Strip’s Ministry of Health (i.e. Hamas) spoke of at least 471 people killed, but in recent days some doubts have begun to circulate and the toll could be less serious. An intelligence official from a European country who spoke to Agence France-Presse on Thursday argued that a more credible estimate is “a few dozen”: this information should also be taken with caution.

What is known for sure is that in the days before and at the time of the explosion the hospital was full of people, both inside its buildings and outside.

The al Ahli hospital has been managed by the Anglican Church for many years and is located in a central area of ​​Gaza city. Like many hospitals, the structure has a main body and a series of smaller buildings, which overlook an open space. In the al Ahli hospital the space is occupied by a courtyard and a car park. The explosion occurred in a point of the parking lot very close to the courtyard, as can be seen clearly in this graphic from the New York Times.

Like all hospitals in the city of Gaza, since the start of the Israeli bombings – Saturday 7 October, the same day as the brutal attack by Hamas – the al Ahli facilities quickly filled with dead and wounded. The relatives and friends of the hospitalized people were joined by those who were looking for a safe place to shelter from the bombings.

“Women, children, the elderly, the sick: a huge number of people had come to the hospital to seek refuge, amid requests for evacuation and constant bombings,” Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Palestinian civil protection, told the Washington Post. Many Gaza residents chose the al Ahli hospital for reasons similar to those that over the past week have transformed UN-run schools into shelters for thousands of people. Even in a war context, international law, which Israel says it wants to respect, prohibits hitting civilian structures: in short, hospitals and schools should be safer places than others, even during intense bombings (in recent days, however, Israel has hit several targets civilians and stopped using the roof knocking tactic).

After the explosion, the Israeli army told the New York Times that between Saturday and Monday, Israel had asked al Ahli hospital officials three times to evacuate the facility. The army added that the request was part of a broader attempt to move residents of the city of Gaza to the southern part of the Strip within a few days (a request deemed unachievable by many parties, including the UN). An Israeli army spokesman, Amnon Shefler, told the New York Times that the request had not been made in anticipation of a bombing of the hospital. The al Ahli hospital “was never a target” of the army, Shefler said.

On Saturday the hospital staff informed the approximately five thousand people who were taking refuge in the complex of Israel’s request. Many had left and around 200 people remained inside the hospital, in addition to those admitted. But then on Sunday evening several other civilians had returned to look for a safe place, Hosam Naoum, archbishop of Jerusalem of the Anglican Church, told the New York Times. «Every time there is a bombing, people rush to the hospital. For them it is a refuge.”

It is possible, in short, that on Tuesday the hospital was full of people, inside and outside its facilities. The Anglican priest Richard Sewell told BBC News that at the time of the explosion around a thousand displaced Palestinians were taking refuge in the car park, therefore probably also in the courtyard, while around 600 people including patients and hospital employees were inside the structure .

The Financial Times interviewed a person who had taken refuge in the hospital car park but had just left it to buy food: “I saw a huge fireball, then the flames engulfed the car park.” “It was like witnessing the apocalypse,” one of the hospital’s security guards, Mohamed al Borno, also told the Financial Times.

“We saw a light and a second later we were in hell,” Ibtihal al Raii, a woman who was on the second floor of the hospital at the time of the explosion, told Al Jazeera: “Pieces of glass rained down on us , I threw myself on the children to protect them. We ran out and saw mutilated, burned bodies, body parts everywhere, even under our feet.”

The famous investigative journalism site Bellingcat verified and examined two videos shot just outside the hospital posted respectively on Twitter and Telegram in the hours following the explosion. In the first video, Bellingcat writes, at least 20 bodies can be seen in the hospital courtyard. The second instead shows blankets, jackets and other objects scattered on the floor. “Taken together,” writes Bellingcat, “the two videos indicate that the courtyard was likely occupied by people who were resting or sleeping at the time of the explosion.”

On Thursday morning, BBC correspondent from the Gaza Strip, Rushdi Abualouf, said in a video shot in the hospital courtyard that there were still people around him “collecting pieces of bodies”.

The explosion also caused extensive damage to the hospital. Several testimonies tell of the sudden collapse of the ceiling: “We were working in the hospital when we heard a loud explosion and the ceiling collapsed in the operating room,” said Ghassan Abu Sittah, a doctor with Doctors Without Borders in Gaza.

«At first we thought it was an explosion like the ones we always hear, we didn’t think it had happened in the hospital. Then people started arriving in the surgery department shouting to save them, and telling us that there were injured and dead,” another doctor at the hospital, Fadl Naeem, told Reuters. “The hospital was full of corpses, wounded and pieces of bodies.”

The Associated Press reports that it has seen videos taken inside the hospital showing the floor covered in bodies, many of which were children, as flames engulfed the building. Also according to the Associated Press, 350 ambulances and private cars brought the dead and injured in the explosion to the main hospital in the city of Gaza, al Shifa.

The Shifa hospital was collapsing even in the days before the explosion. According to an estimate by the Strip’s Ministry of Health circulated on Wednesday, it is currently hosting around 30 thousand people seeking refuge from the bombing.