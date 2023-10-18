Mortal Kombat 1 has had a good reception from fans of the franchise and from the specialized media, who have given it mostly favorable scores, as can be seen on Metacritic. Note that they are also good on PC, although apparently it has certain surprises, such as that every time it fails on this platform, a report is automatically created that stores 1GB of space on your hard drive for each of these.

And even though these days, where 1TB or larger drives are the standard, 1GB may not be a lot of space. But you have to keep in mind that Mortal Kombat on PC already takes up a lot of space, requiring as a requirement to have at least 100GB on your hard drive to install the game. Something that is also seen as a large amount of space, if you have it installed on an SSD with little available storage.

A Reddit user with the nickname @X-Azeez shared this unusual discovery, saying that every time the game crashes, a report file is created that includes details of the error. The surprising thing is that each of these report files takes up 1 GB of free space on your hard drive. According to X-Azeez on Twitter/X: “Every time MK1 crashes on PC, it creates a report automatically and stores 1 GB of space for each report LOL,” adding screenshots that indicate, are provided by user @divine_hat.

A report that was confirmed by other players, such as a user who, after reviewing their files, responded with his own screenshots, demonstrating that these report files had consumed 41.6 GB of space on your PC.

In any case, the community manager of NetherRealm Studios’ parent company, Warner Bros. Games, responded to the Twitter/X post, ensuring that he had already informed the team of the problem, saying that “(WB Games) is looking into it as soon as possible.”

Adding problems and annoyances

This small controversy on this platform where the game has been launched, which adds to the even greater one that has been generated by the Nintendo Switch port of Mortal Kombat 1, which has faced a lot of criticism since its launch for its poor appearance and performance. . Something they tried to fix with a damage control patch, but their players are still smarting from paying $70 for the game.

