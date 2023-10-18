It is two in the morning and the “salvamar” (maritime rescue vessel) based in the port of La Restinga escorts the first canoe that enters the island of El Hierro this day. Some 156 migrants from Senegal descend exhausted from the undership and climb the flight of stairs to the mainland as best they can. They are helped, as in every arrival, by Red Cross volunteers, Civil Guard agents, doctors and port staff. Just 6 hours later the situation repeats itself. This time the cayuco that enters the port transports 212 migrants. Young men mostly, but also women and children. We might think that these 368 people fleeing their country are the ones who cover the day’s quota, but just a couple of hours later they notify us of the detection of another cayuco 3 miles from the coast with 150 or 200 more migrants… the figure It is growing and in the small port it is beginning to make an impact on residents and workers.

“Tears come to your eyes, it makes you want to cry every time a cayuco enters”

Raúl works decontaminating the canoes that arrive (about three each day). He takes out clothes, excrement, remains of gasoline, abandoned suitcases… he considers the massive arrival of migrants a threat to the jobs of the island’s young people. His companion, also Raúl, sheds tears when he sees each cayuco arrive. The young man who works in one of the port’s bars notices this disparity of opinions in the conversations, and adds that the migrants “barely spend 48 hours on the island, as they are quickly transferred to Tenerife.”

The mayor’s concern is that the port’s waters will be contaminated with excrement and fuel discharged from the canoes.

Juan Miguel Padrón, mayor of the municipality of El Pinar, to which the port belongs, speaks of a feeling of abandonment by the central and regional governments. Their greatest concern right now is the pollution dumped into the waters of the mouth, where the fishermen bustle with the fish they collect and where they have had to close the fish market at the market due to the danger of contamination: “the cayucos arrive with the waste from more than 200 people, with remains of fuel… and they are scrapped in the same port.” He refers to all that waste that is dumped into the waters next to a small beach, and the constant noise of the crushing machine. Padrón highlights the hospitable attitude of the majority of the neighbors, but fears that the situation will end up causing the opposite effect.

–