Rockfish Games ha Armed & Dangerous update for Everspace 2 releasednow available on all platforms, therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

This update, completely free, introduces new equipment items, two new attributes for as many companions, four perks for each ship class, new catalysts for crafting, but also different modules for the wings. Some features have also been introduced that improve the usability of the game, such as saves and quick loads.

Rockfish Games says that this is only the first of several free updates coming soon: Everspace 2 will be updated with new content next spring.

