Rockfish Games announced the console release of Everspace 2 was quite successful for the studio, citing over 1.1 million players on Game Pass alone. The studio also announced that the title has sold more than 400,000 copies across all platforms. The studio also released a new trailer for Everspace 2, showing off the accolades the game received for its console launch. Find the Accolades Trailer below. Additionally, the Armed and Dangerous update is now available on all platforms.

As part of the new update, they are now available new equipment that players can hunt down. Among other things, the update brings 10 new item sets, 2 new companion perks, 4 new ship perks for each class, 4 new crafting catalysts, and 15 new Tier 4 wing modules to Everspace 2. Find the video with the update notes below. Below is an overview via Steam:

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with exploration, tons of treasure and classic RPG elements. Experience a gripping story set in an intense, hand-crafted open world with secrets and dangers that will stand in your way to becoming human. During the campaign you will meet friends with a story to tell. They’ll help you with side quests and grant you advantages when you face brutal challenges that stand between you and the next treasure.

Originally launched on PCEverspace 2 is also available on PS5 e Xbox Series X/S. Continue to follow us for more information.