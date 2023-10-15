loading…

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo, Egypt, October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO – Turkey supports Egypt in rejecting the exile of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in the face of Israel’s war with the Hamas group. This was confirmed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his colleagues in Cairo on Saturday.

Fidan, in his first visit as minister to Egypt, said it was important to take action to stop the spread of the conflict and restart peace negotiations centered on achieving a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

“We reject the policy of expelling Palestinians from their homes in Gaza and exile them to Egypt. “We are completely against it and support Egypt,” said Fidan.

“The loss of civilian lives must stop regardless of which side they are on,” he said. “We see some countries trying to justify Israel’s attack on Gaza as a justifiable action. We invite Israel to adhere to international law and humanitarian values.”

Since Hamas fighters launched bloody attacks on Israeli cities a week ago, Israel has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and given the entire northern population until Saturday morning to move south.

Turkey has long had contacts with Hamas but has also sought to improve relations with Israel after years of strife.

Since the war broke out, Ankara has launched diplomacy to mediate the conflict, sending aid to Palestinians and condemning Israel’s call for Gazans to move south as inhumane and in violation of international law.

