Suara.com – KPU chairman Hasyim Asy’ari said that the prospective vice presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change, Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin, must undergo another health check after registering as a participant in the 2024 elections.

This is necessary even though today Cak Imin has carried out a medical examination at Fatmawati Hospital, South Jakarta to fulfill the registration requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Hasyim confirmed that one of the administrative registration documents required when presidential and vice presidential candidates register with the Indonesian KPU is a health certificate.

“Essentially, whoever wants to register as a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate, one of the documents is a health certificate,” said Hasyim when met at the PBNU office, Central Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023).

“Later, when you come to the KPU to be registered by a political party, bring the health certificate,” he added.

After registering, the presidential and vice presidential candidates will also be facilitated by the KPU for a medical examination at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Jakarta.

The health examination at this stage is aimed at ensuring that the presidential and vice presidential candidates do not have physical disorders that could interfere with their duties as president or vice president in the future.

The results of the health examination will also be one of the considerations whether the presidential and vice presidential candidates fulfill the requirements to definitively participate in the 2024 presidential election or not.

Because, according to Article 222 letter e of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections, presidential and vice presidential candidates must be spiritually and physically able to carry out their duties and obligations as president and vice president and free from narcotics abuse.

Regarding the schedule for the 2024 presidential election, registration for presidential and vice presidential candidates will be open from 19 October to 25 October 2023.