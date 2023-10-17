Bad news for all hatchback fans: the C3 also suffers from crossoveritus. If we’re being a bit pedantic, we have to tell you that you’re not looking at the new Citroën C3 here. The French car brand has decided to first release the electric version of the fourth generation. So say bonjour to the Citroën ë-C3.

The electric C3 is the first car on Stellantis’ ‘cost-efficient’ Smart Car platform. That’s why it has a 44-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack that can range 200 miles on a full charge. Fast charging is possible with 100 kW, so you can charge from 20 to 80 percent full in 26 minutes.

Performance and price of the electric Citroën C3

One electric motor provides 113 hp, which allows the journey to 100 km/h in approximately 11 seconds. The top speed is a modest 135 km/h. Not the most eye-catching figures, but the starting price of 24,290 euros including taxes and road preparation costs makes up for a lot. In 2025 there should even be a version for 20,980 euros that travels 120 kilometers less.

Yet we cannot yet suppress the sadness of yet another crossover. The angular shape is derived from the Oli concept. In addition, the Citroën ë-C3 is the first production car with the new face of Citroën. Get used to this image, because this should become the new front view of Citroëns.

Compared to the previous C3, the new Citroën is 19 millimeters longer, 6 millimeters wider and almost 30 millimeters higher from the ground. Apparently the higher ground clearance and black plastic cladding reflects ‘customer tastes’.

Versions of the Citroën ë-C3

The electric C3 is available in three versions: the You, Plus and Max. The first gets 16-inch steel wheels, the other two 17-inch alloy wheels. As an additional option, there is the option to give the roof a different color than the rest of the body.

All versions get the ‘Advanced Comfort Suspension’ as standard. This system means that hydraulic bump stops work together with the shock absorbers and suspension. The hydraulic components replace the mechanical stops that are usually used. The stops ensure that the car brakes more gradually and does not jerk at the end of the suspension range.

The interior of the ë-C3 is also new

There is also some comfort in the interior of the electric Citroën C3. You will find C-Zen Lounge which is ‘a new take on the traditional dashboard’. Citroën promises good forward visibility thanks to a large windscreen and a flat dashboard. There are also comfort seats that are specially made for the ë-C3.

Anyway, there’s a smaller steering wheel and a two-piece display that sits just below the windshield. Oh, by the way, the Plus and Max versions get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen. You can expect the new Citroën ë-C3 in Dutch showrooms sometime in the second quarter of 2024.