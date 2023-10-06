Naughty Dog is not going through its best moment, so fans hope that the PlayStation studio will get back on track with The Last of Us: Part III. Various reports assure that the new installment is already in development and it is said that it would be more advanced than many believe.

A recent leak claims the opposite, as it indicates that the title is still in an early stage of development. The source believes the project will be so long in coming that it may even be a next-gen game.

Debut of The Last of Us: Part III could be a long way off

Find out: Is The Last of Us: Part II Remastered real? More clues emerge from the rumored project

Related Video: Jim Ryan: My Work Here Is Done

The Last of Us: Part III premiere would be quite far away

A publication from an anonymous source caught the attention of players, as it talks about the various projects that Naughty Dog would have in its hands. The leaker mentions The Last of Us: Part III, a title that would already be in development, according to various reports.

Although sources assure that its development would be more advanced than thought, the most recent leak says that the project is still in pre-production. What does this mean? That Naughty Dog would still be planning key elements such as conceptualization, design, prototypes and other elements of the initial development phase.

The source is not at all optimistic regarding the launch of the game, as he assures that its debut is so far away that it will possibly reach PlayStation 6. Therefore, it would not be ready for Sony’s current console, but its launch in PlayStation 5.

Now, it is very important to emphasize that the leak was published on 4Chan and other forums. So the report has no support from anyone and is simply a rumor. Despite this, the informant also talks about the poor state of the saga’s new multiplayer and The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, a rumored project from which new clues have just emerged.

In case you missed it: The Last of Us multiplayer designer leaves Naughty Dog

In this link you can find all the news related to The Last of Us.

Related video: The Last of Us, the beast that almost devoured Naughty Dog

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente