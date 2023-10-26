Netflix just released just a few minutes ago the trailer for Part 1 of the sixth season of The Crown. Until now the red N had only let us see a very brief preview as an announcement to confirm dates, but now we finally have a video to give us an idea of ​​what is coming. Get ready.

Index

See all sections

A farewell in style

The sixth season of The Crown will be the last of this magnificent Netflix series. Considered one of the great successes in the history of the platform, the proposal created by Peter Morgan has given us for several years (it was released in 2016) a magnificent portrait of the British royal family, with Isabel II as the main protagonist and window to his entire life.

Now comes the time to say goodbye and he does so with a sixth installment that will be divided into Two parts -Clearly, it is the entertainment company’s “new” strategy to stretch its blockbusters a little further. The first will be released on Nov. 16while the second will be available from December 14th.

As for the content, there has been much speculation about what exactly we would see. Little by little we have been approaching an increasingly public (and controversial) stage of the Windsor because of the gossip press, with moments so high in the media that many questioned how the TV series was going to treat them. Well, we are already beginning to have an answer.

The Crown Trailer: Season 6 Part 1

The first part of the sixth season of The Crown has already been revealed as a trailer and reveals one of the most shocking and media moments of the 20th century. Yes, we are talking about the fateful Diana of Wales car accident in Paris with her fiancé Dodi Al Fayed when they were fleeing from an unceremonious press that chased them through the streets of the French city to take photos of them. As you well know, the chase ended with the lives of all the passengers in the vehicle except for Diana’s bodyguard – the only one who was wearing a seat belt.

The news was a real bomb and Diana’s death helped to lengthen her figure and legend, falling like a real piece of china into a family that always gave her the sword.

As you can see in the video trailer -on these lines-, Netflix is ​​not going to ignore this moment (it would be absurd) or tiptoe around it, being one of the highest moments and of greatest prominence and importance of this first part of the final season.

We will therefore see how the relationship between Dodi and Dianathe media impact it has on the royal family, the aforementioned accident and even the subsequent reactions to the news. The big question is whether the Part 2 will be able to deal with the death of Elizabeth II herself, which occurred when the series was still in progress. Be that as it may, and even though we all know what the story is like in these final episodes, we will surely enjoy it.