We receive curious news related to Neon Genesis Evangelion, since it was announced that a Taiwanese politician decided to surprise her followers, and the general public, by dressing up as Asuka Langley Soryu, the energetic pilot of the classic anime.

Asuka continues to show her tremendous popularity

As you surely know, Neon Genesis Evangelion is a worldwide phenomenon that continues to give people something to talk about. This thanks to the characters and story that surprised a couple of decades ago.

Now, it has been politician Lai Pin-yu, from Taiwan, who is campaigning intensely with vice presidential candidate William Lai from that country, all to obtain a seat in the 12th electoral district of New Taipei City.

The duo has appeared in different markets, temples and other areas of the city. However, it was at a concert a few days ago when Pin-yu conquered social media by dressing up as Asuka Langley Soryu from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Here you can see it:

This is what politics looked like with the Evangelion cosplay

As you could see, Pin-yu wanted to surprise all his followers and shared his love for the popular anime and Asuka, so he used a costume that remained completely faithful to what was seen in the series.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to that character, the Taiwanese has made appearances dressed as others, such as Rei Ayanami (also from Neon Genesis Evangelion) and Sailor Mars (from Sailor Moon), so it is expected that she will continue to surprise with this behavior.

We will be attentive to find out what other well-known faces from the world of anime Lai Pin-yu decides to use to show them in due course. Meanwhile, we invite you to stay tuned for all the news related to Neon Genesis Evangelion at this link.

What do you think of political cosplay? Tell us in the comments.

