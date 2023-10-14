Palestinian people leave northern Gaza after Israel calls for evacuation (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) World Saturday October 14, 2023

The United Nations said tens of thousands of people have fled south, a tiny fraction of all Palestinians living in the area.

According to the United Nations, tens of thousands of people began leaving the northern Gaza Strip towards the south on Friday morning, after the Israeli army had called for the evacuation of all Palestinians living in the area. They are only a very small part of the million people who live in the north of the Strip: according to many, evacuating them all is an impossible operation, and the United Nations is insisting on asking Israel to revoke the request due to the humanitarian risks it would entail. At the moment the Israeli army has not specified the reason for the evacuation request, but the most probable hypothesis is that it is the premise for the land invasion of the Strip in response to the Hamas attack last Saturday, in which they were More than 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed, an exceptional number.