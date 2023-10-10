loading…

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi asked for help from the Philippines to evacuate Indonesian citizens from Palestine. Photo/Sindonews

JAKARTA – Government Indonesia currently trying to evacuate Indonesian citizens (WNI) from the conflict zone in Palestine. One of them is by asking for help from the Philippines.

At least 15 Indonesian citizens (WNI) are currently trapped in the midst of heated fighting between Hamas and Israel in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has communicated with her colleague from the Philippines, Enrique Manalo, to ask for help in evacuating Indonesian citizens from conflict areas if necessary.

“Foreign Minister Retno immediately responded to Foreign Minister Enrique’s request by instructing the Philippine Team in the field,” said spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, in a written message to media crew in Jakarta, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

For your information, the Philippines has an Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Efforts to help each other evacuate residents are often carried out by Indonesia and the Philippines. Previously, Indonesia helped evacuate Filipinos from Yemen (2015), Kabul (2021) and Sudan (2023).

The Indonesian government is making all possible efforts and through various channels to provide protection to Indonesian citizens and to stop violence as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) Jusuf Kalla also revealed that his party together with the International Red Cross and International Crescent were trying to get Indonesian citizens out of the Gaza Strip along with other foreign nationals.

Even so, he admitted that it would not be easy to evacuate Indonesian citizens from the Gaza Strip considering that currently access to the international Red Cross and Red Crescent is very limited.

“Earlier we spoke with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), what efforts are being made, how to help the 15 Indonesians there, how to get them out? The problem is that there are so many foreigners, right? “only Indonesians, and access to the Red Cross and Red Crescent is very limited,” he said.

(ian)