Kia wants to sell no fewer than 1.3 million electric cars per year by 2030. And if your name is not Tesla, you better have a solid line-up. The South Koreans will hold EV Day on October 12, a celebration of the brand’s electric lineup. With a focus on the existing models… but also with a spotlight on two concept models.

Digital flashlight

Kia secretly places these concepts in the photo to announce the event. Brotherly next to the existing EV5, EV6 and EV9. The disadvantage? Kia forgot to turn on the lights for a moment. Which means we have to make do with teasing silhouettes. No fear, however, because Kia secretly reveals more than it would like. We light our digital flashlight and get a better picture of both models.

The model shown above undoubtedly shows strong similarities to the EV6. Both in terms of dimensions and design. Although it features more angular details that we first saw on the EV9. Because the EV6 itself has only been on the market for 2 years, it seems unlikely to us that this is already the successor (although you never know with the Koreans). As a result, we believe that you are looking at the EV4, a more affordable brother of the EV6.

Attention, VW ID.3!

If we direct our focus a little more to the right, a compact block catches the eye (photo below). Or as we affectionately call it; the Kia EV3. This seems to be the spiritual successor to the electric Soul and Niro and can therefore be seen as an answer to, say, the VW ID.3, MG4 or Jeep Avenger. That, or this is about a new picnic bench. Because again, you never know with the South Koreans.

Kia is keeping tight-lipped about names for the future models, because we have to wait until October 12 for that. So get your alarm ready!