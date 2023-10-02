Over the next 10 days we will again tackle a number of important themes surrounding electric driving. We will do this during the 6th Autoblog EV 10 Days.

So from today until October 11, we will be examining the fully electric car (BEV), but also the plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The first electric business drivers have now had to return their electric cars. Will they go for an EV again, or will the Plug in Hybrid beckon because it also has a large BPM discount and the additional tax benefit on an EV is more limited than before?

What can you expect? Of course, many videos, but also several articles in which we will highlight ‘electric driving’.

Fast charging in the Netherlands: what is the status and what do you think!? We provide a lot of information about the available models, but the financial side of electric driving is also discussed in detail.

And don’t forget, it’s election season. What do the various candidate parties plan to do with electric driving in their election manifestos in the coming years?

All that and more will be covered.

Enjoy reading over the next 10 days!

