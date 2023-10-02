Not just Celtic-Lazio, Atletico Madrid will host Feyenoord on the next Champions League matchday. And Arne Slot speaks harshly about Simeone…

For Lazio it is already time to project itself onto the Champions Leaguewith the Biancocelesti who will visit the stadium on Wednesday Celtic Park di Glasgow at the home of the reigning Scottish championship champions. In the other Group E match, Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will host Arne Slot’s Feyenoord at the Wanda Metropolitano. The two coaches will meet again, after having already done so in a friendly match, on 8 August 2021. In that situation Slot and Cholo they ended up colliding.

An episode that Slot recalled to ESPN: “At that moment I expressed appreciation to see how passionate he was even in a friendly match. And he he misinterpreted the smile I had at that moment. This says a lot about him, how easily he gets irritated and frustrated. It doesn’t matter who he’s in front of, that’s how he is, I don’t think he has anything towards me“. Now the two are ready to challenge each other again but the Dutch coach points out: “I have respect for Atletico for how they have played for years“.

October 1st – 7.42pm

