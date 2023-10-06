loading…

Refugees from the Nagorno-Karabakh region board a truck upon arrival at the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 27, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

BRUSSELS – The European Parliament on Thursday (5/10/2023) adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against the political and military leadership of Azerbaijan on the grounds of “ethnic cleansing” of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

The resolution was approved with 491 votes in favor and only nine votes against.

The resolution calls on, “the EU and its member states to implement targeted sanctions against individuals in the Government of Azerbaijan responsible for human rights violations in Nagorno-Karabakh and to demand an investigation into violations by Azerbaijani forces that could amount to war crimes. ”

The resolution also expressed solidarity with ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh “who were forced to flee their ancestral homes and lands” and “considers that the current situation amounts to ethnic cleansing.”

Azerbaijan’s lightning military operation last month in the disputed region was described as a “pre-planned and unjustified military attack… which resulted in heavy casualties, constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international law, and is a clear violation of human rights and international law, and violations of the trilateral ceasefire of 9 November 2020.”

Members of the European Parliament demanded that the EU suspend all oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan “in case of military aggression against Armenia’s territorial integrity or attacks on Armenia’s constitutional order and democratic institutions.”

The resolution also calls on the EU to reassess its energy partnership with Baku.

Last year, the bloc signed an agreement to double natural gas imports from Azerbaijan by 2027, to cover shortfalls caused by the West’s embargo on Russia.

In a debate on the resolution earlier this week, Fabio Massimo Castaldo of Italy’s 5 Star Movement denounced “the EU’s silence, which victimizes the Armenian population in the name of realpolitik,” while French National Rally Party Chairman Jordan Bardella argued the EU “prefers gas to the blood of Armenians. ”