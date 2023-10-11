European stock markets, weak futures: EuroStoxx 50 -0.69%

A weak start is looming for European stock markets despite the positive closing on Wall Street. Investors continue to carefully watch developments in the conflict in the Middle East but return to focusing on potential moves by central banks.



L’EuroStoxx 50 cede lo 0,69%, futures on the Dax show a -0.11%, those on the Parisian Cac 40 record a decline of 0.90% and futures on the Ftse 100 index in London shave 0.07%. Futures onFtse Mib fell by 0.10%.

Subscribe to the newsletter