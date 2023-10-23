European stock markets: start of session on the rise

The European stock markets are heading for a rising session, supported by expectations that the ECB will leave interest rates unchanged next Thursday. It would be the first time in 16 months. Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 advance by 0.40% while those on the Frankfurt Dax gain 0.36%.

Contracts on London’s FTSE 100 also performed well. Wall Street futures are also rising while investors await the quarterly reports of some Big Tech companies scheduled for this week: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

The spread between BTPs and Bunds opens lower at 201 points after S&P

The spread between BTPs and Bunds opens lower at 201 points, compared to 203 at Friday’s close, after confirmation of Italy’s rating by S&P. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond falls to 4.90 percent.

Subscribe to the newsletter