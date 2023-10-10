Positive business market. USA, futures rising on Wall Street: energy and defense stocks are soaring

The European stock exchanges they open sharply higher, erasing yesterday’s losses thanks to the stability of Wall Street and the pause in interest rates. At the moment, Frankfurt earn 1% at 15,279.45 points, Paris 1.4% to 7,094.29 points, London lo 0,86% a 7.556,51 punt, Madrid 1.12% to 9,253.49 points e Milano 1.11% to 27,988.00 points. Concerns over the situation in the Middle East are looming over the markets, which is pushing up prices gas e petrolium.



On the Milanese price list the banks are ahead with Mps +2%, Bper Banca +1.76%, Intesa Sp +1.18%, Banco Bpm +1.62%, Unicredit +1.40%. Also doing well were Cnh +2.04%, Enel +1.93%, Tim +1.84%, Amplifon +1.68%, Interpump +1.36%, Poste Italiane +1.36%, Iveco +1.36 %, Ferrari +1.66%, Pirelli +1.44%, Brembo +1.17%. Tenaris loses 0.49%.

But investors are looking above all at potential moves by central banks: the vice president of the Fed Philip Jefferson said the US bank may “proceed with caution” in deciding whether further increases are justified, while the Fed chairman of Dallas Lorie Logan indicated that rising Treasury yields could divert the Fed from further rate hikes.

Waiting for the publication of the minutes of the Fed FOMC meeting tomorrow and the data on the US CPI on Thursday. Today the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank will come to life in Morocco: the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde will speak during the session.

Slightly positive trend for i futures on the main US stock indices: at around 7 am Italian time, the futures on Dow Jones rise by 0.05%, those on the S&P 500 by 0.09%, and those on Nasdaq by 0.19%. As Borse.it writes, in yesterday’s session, Wall Street managed to recover ground at the end, after having initially reacted negatively to the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, caused by the attack Hamas in Israel last Saturday, October 7th.

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average it closed up 0.59%, or 197.07 points, at 33,604.65 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.63% to 4,335.66 points, while the Nasdaq Composite it achieved an increase of 0.39%, to 13,484.24. Energy sector stocks led the increases, in the wake of the rally in prices petroliumand sector titles defence.

As reported by Borse.it, Halliburton it was the energy stock that reported the strongest increase, equal to +6.8%, followed by Marathon Oil Corp e ConocoPhillips. Buy, as well as on the shares of the oil giants, also on the securities of the defense giants, with investors who have looked at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the declaration of the state of war proclaimed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asian stocks on the rise

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opened higher, after three days of closing, following a rebound in Wall Street stocks as traders assessed uncertainties related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The reference index Nikkei 225 rose 1.12%, or 346.99 points, to 31,341.66 in early trade, while the broader index Topix rose 1.08%, or 24.55 points, to 2,288.63.

Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains after the Federal Reserve has hinted it may delay further interest rate hikes this year. L’indice Hang Seng rose 1.19%, or 209.23 points, to 17,726.63. The index Shanghai composite gained 0.24%, or 7.44 points, to 3,104.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second stock exchange it rose 0.25%, or 4.75 points, to 1,913.40.

