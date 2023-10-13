Government bonds: Btp/Bund spread opens little changed at 197.7 points

The spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds opens little changed at 197.7 points compared to 197 points at yesterday’s closing, thus confirming itself just below 200. The yield on ten-year government bonds is stable at 4.764%.

European stock markets: futures down, Dax +0.14% and London -0.06%

A mixed opening is expected for the main European stock exchanges. The Frankfurt Dax future marks +0.14%, London marks -0.06% while for the Euro Stoxx 50 we are at -0.28%.

Wall Street: future positivi, Dow Jones a +0,11%

Positive futures on Wall Street after yesterday’s decline in the wake of US inflation data in September, stable but above market expectations. The contracts on the Dow Jones show +0.11%, those on the S&P +0.10% while on the Nasdaq we are at +0.06%.

Gas starts falling (-3.2%) after yesterday’s rally

Declining start for gas on the Amsterdam market. Ttf futures, which yesterday broke through 50 euros per megawatt hour in the wake of tensions in the Middle East, strikes in Australia and the suspected sabotage of a gas pipeline in Finland, today lost 3.2% to 51.32 euros.

Tokyo stock market: closing down, Nikkei -0.55%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the last weekly session lower in the wake of the negative closing on Wall Street. The Nikkei index fell by 0.55% to 32,315 points while the Topix lost 1.44% to 2,308 points.

Oil: price rises on Asian markets, Brent 86 dlr, Wti 83 dlr

Oil prices still rising on Asian markets, after the surge in recent days following the attack launched by Hamas against Israel. At the moment, WTI contracts are sold at 83.69 dollars per barrel, up 0.77%, while those on Brent are at 86.64 dollars, up 0.74%. Weekly oil inventories in the United States, reported yesterday, increased by 10.176 million barrels, significantly above expectations which predicted a +492,000 barrels. The previous week there had been a drop of 2.2 million.

