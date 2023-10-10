loading…

A man carries the body of a child who was killed by Israeli bombing in the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza. Europe’s leftist parties blame Israel, not Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

ATHENA – European left-wing parties choose to be pro-Palestinian by blaming Israel and avoid criticizing Hamas for the massive war in the Middle East region.

“The situation of violence and death in Israel and Palestine is the fruit of occupation and apartheid,” said Spain’s left-wing Podemos Party, which is part of the left-wing coalition led by the Sumar Party.

“The only way to end the conflict is to end Israeli impunity and respect the Palestinian right to self-determination,” continued the Podemos Party on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sumar’s party has also been careful in criticizing Hamas, blaming both sides for the intensifying conflict.

“Attacking civilians is a violation of the Geneva agreement on humanitarian law, whether we are talking about Hamas or Israel,” said party spokesman Ernest Urtasun, as quoted by AFP, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

In France, the left-wing group La France Insoumise (LFI) blames Israel’s occupation of Palestine as the cause of the current conflict.

LFI MPs say armed attacks by Palestinian resistance forces; Hamas, carried out in the context of the intensification of Israel’s occupation policy.

“No relativism is possible,” said Olivier Faure, leader of the center-left socialist PS party.

In Greece, former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis called Gaza “the world’s largest open prison” and Israel an “apartheid state”.

“Apartheid, whether it is practiced in South Africa, or in Palestine, or Israel will always result in violence, because it is a violent and misanthropic system,” he said in a media interview posted on X.