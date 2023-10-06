loading…

Wagner Group leader Evgeny Prigozhin. Photo/REUTERS

CHISINAU – The late leader of the Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin, attempted to foment a coup in Moldova with the aim of overthrowing the country’s pro-Western government.

This accusation was revealed by Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Sandu has long accused Russia of trying to remove him from office, while leading a crackdown on the pro-Moscow opposition.

“The information we have is a plan prepared by (Prigozhin’s) team,” said Sandu in an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday (6/10/2023).

According to Sandu, Wagner’s late boss planned to push the anti-government protests into “violence,” without providing further details.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his intelligence agents had uncovered Wagner’s plans to oust Sandu and replace him with a leader loyal to Russia.

Sandu later said Moldovan authorities had expelled nearly 200 foreign nationals, including one member of Wagner’s group.

Apart from Sandu and Zelensky’s accusations, no evidence of a coup plot has been made public.

In his interview with the Financial Times, Sandu also accused Russia of being involved in a scheme to bribe Moldovan opposition members with bank cards issued in Dubai.

“They tried to overthrow the government and failed. “And now they are trying to intervene massively in our elections, using a lot of money,” he explained.