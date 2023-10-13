The Traffic Regulations in Spain consider that a VMP It is a “vehicle with one or more wheels equipped with a single seat and powered exclusively by electric motors that can provide the vehicle with a maximum design speed between 6 and 25 km/h.” It is precisely in the exclusivity of the propulsion that we can find the crux of the question of why it is not a vehicle.

Electric bicycle, not vehicle

The Directive 2009/103 requires European States to adopt the necessary measures so that motor vehicles have civil liability insurance. This directive understands a motor vehicle as one that circulates on the ground, powered by mechanical force and that does not use a railway track.

Considering that electric bicycles have a motor, many of us were those who We thought it could be considered an electric vehicle. However, a new ruling by the European justice system does not consider this to be the case.

The sentence arises from a case in Belgium where a cyclist was run over and killed on his way to work (which would be a work accident in itinere). The family was compensated in the first instance by the deceased worker’s labor insurance company and they sued the insurer of the vehicle responsible for the accident. The defense of the latter argued that the cyclist was car driver doing it with an electric bike and therefore would be excluded by Belgian law from compensation.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in favor of the deceased, arguing that Motorized bicycles cannot be considered vehicles. in accordance with European law. This is why not only would you not have to have that mandatory civil liability insurance, but it also does not require obtaining a driving license.

It is ruled out that a cyclist involved in an accident can be considered the driver of a car. Regardless of whether it has an auxiliary engine, it requires muscular effort to start moving. The manufacturer effectively stated that “the engine on this one only provided pedaling assistanceincluding the turbo function of the electric bike motor, and that this function could only be activated after the use of muscular force, whether pedaling, walking with the bicycle or pushing it.

So what is a vehicle?

Community legislation does not contain any indication that makes it possible to determine whether mechanical force must play an exclusive role in the operation of the vehicle in question, in order to be considered a vehicle.

For Europe, with respect to what is seen in this ruling, when talking about vehicles, the expression “traditionally refers, in everyday language, to (…) machines such as motorcycles, cars and trucks that (…) move exclusively by means of a mechanical force.” It follows from Directive 2006/126/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 December 2006 on driving licenses that only the driving of vehicles that can circulate on your own meansexcept for those that travel on rails, is subject to a national driving license.

According to the resolution, “machines that They are not driven exclusively by mechanical force and which, therefore, cannot move on the ground without using muscular force, like the pedal-assisted bicycle at issue in the main proceedings, which, on the other hand, can accelerate without pedaling up to a speed of 20 kilometers per hour , do not appear capable of causing bodily or material damage to third parties comparable, in severity or quantity, to that which could be caused by motorcycles, automobiles, trucks or other vehicles moving on the ground, powered exclusively by mechanical force, since the latter can reach a speed significantly higher than that which such machines can reach and, today, they are used more frequently in circulation. Therefore, the objective of protecting victims of traffic accidents caused by motor vehicles, pursued by Directive 2009/103, does not require that such machines be included in the concept of vehicle,” concludes the ruling in this fateful but which has served to shed more light on this matter.