European elections 2024: when will they take place (the dates) and how they work

We’re almost there: in a few months the citizens of the European Union will return to vote to elect the Members of the European Parliament, their representatives. In fact, European elections are held every five years and for 2024 they have been set for June. To be precise, from 6 to 9 June 2024.

On those days we will therefore be called to express our vote. Once elected, our representatives, together with the governments of the European Union countries, will have the task of creating and approving all the new provisions that regulate the lives of EU citizens in various areas such as support for the economy, the fight against poverty, climate change as well as security issues.

In fact, the deputies of the European Parliament work to highlight important political, economic and social issues as well as to support the values ​​of the European Union such as respect for human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law. Parliament is also responsible for approving the EU budget and controlling how the money is spent. Furthermore, it elects the President of the European Commission, appoints Commissioners and ensures that they act in the interests of EU citizens.

The 6-9 June 2024 election will be the tenth round of elections for the European Parliament, as the first popular vote dates back to 1979, and the first after the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

But how do the 2024 European elections work? The management of elections is up to each country, but in doing so some common principles must be respected:

Elections take place over a four-day period, from Thursday to Sunday. The number of deputies elected by a political party is proportional to the number of votes it receives. EU citizens residing in another EU country can vote and stand as candidates in elections. Each citizen can vote only once.

The number of deputies is decided before each election. The total number cannot exceed 750 plus the president. There are currently 705 deputies.

Before each European election, the number of MEPs that each EU country can elect is set. This decision is based on the principle of degressive proportionality. In practice, each MP from a larger country represents a greater number of citizens than a MP from a smaller country. The minimum number of MEPs a country can elect is 6, while the maximum is 96.

Each member state can establish its own electoral law for the allocation of the seats to which it is entitled, provided that the method used is proportional and the threshold does not exceed 5 percent. Although most states use a single national constituency for the distribution of their seats, there is the possibility, for each member state, to divide its territory into multiple electoral constituencies.

For the European elections (including those in 2024, obviously) the citizens of the various countries will vote for the candidates of the various national parties but, once elected, the majority of Members of the European Parliament will choose to join a transnational political group. Furthermore, as is known, most national parties are affiliated to a political party at European level.

What are the political groups in the European Parliament? Here they are:

Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Renew Europe Group Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance Group of European Conservatives and Reformists Identity and Democracy Group The Group of the Left in the European Parliament – ​​GUE /NGL

The European political parties instead are:

European People’s Party Party of European Socialists Party of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe European Democratic Party European Green Party European Free Alliance Identity and Democracy Party (formerly Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom) Conservative Party and European Reformists (formerly Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe) Party of the European Left European Christian Political Movement