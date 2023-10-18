European elections 2024, what is the voting system in Italy: how it works

What is the voting system in Italy for the 2024 European elections, scheduled for 6 to 9 June across the European Union? In the European elections, EU citizens will vote to elect a total of 705 MEPs: previously there were 751 but, after Brexit (the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union), the inevitable cut has arrived.

By law each member state can elect a maximum of 96 MEPs and a minimum of 6; In 2024, Italy will bring 73 parliamentarians to Brussels and Strasbourg: only Germany (96) and France (79) will elect more than us. Each state will elect its deputies through its own electoral law which, consequently, will not be the same for all member countries.

In Italy the electoral law for the European elections is a pure proportional system: the country is divided into five constituencies (North-West, North-East, Centre, South and Islands), with a threshold at national level for the lists set at 4 percent. These are the seats allocated to each constituency in Italy:

I. North-Western Italy: 20 II. North-eastern Italy: 15 III. Central Italy: 15 IV. Southern Italy: 18 V. Insular Italy: 8

The electoral law provides for the possibility of expressing a preferential vote: each voter can indicate up to three candidates from the voted constituency list.

Candidates

At the moment the list of official candidates for the 2024 European elections is not yet known. For now, among the big names in Italian politics there is only one official candidate for the 2024 European elections. It is Matteo Renzi, who has announced his presence among the ranks of the Il Centro list which, in addition to Italia Viva, should see the presence also of other moderate figures.

According to rumours, also in the centrist area, the former mayor of Milan, who recently returned to Forza Italia, Letizia Moratti and the leader of South Call North Cateno De Luca could run; in the centre-right, however, there is a lot of talk about Arianna Meloni, sister of Prime Minister Giorgia. But at the moment they are just rumors.

In the Democratic Party there could instead be the former secretary Enrico Letta while, as regards the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte should not grant special exemptions to those who have already held two mandates in Italy or Europe: among the Five Star Movement, however, one of the most hot is that of Rocco Casalino.

Finally, on the left there are rumors of a possible candidacy of the former president of the Puglia Region Nichi Vendola and the journalist Michele Santoro who could soon announce his own pacifist list.