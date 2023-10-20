European elections 2024, key moment for the future of the European Green Deal

The 2024 European elections, scheduled for 6 to 9 June in all EU countries, will be very important for the future of the European Green Deal. That is, the package of strategic initiatives that aims to start the European Union on the path to a green transition, with the ultimate goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The future Commission and the new European Parliament will be able to continue the path undertaken by Ursula von der Leyen, ensuring the achievement of the 2030 objectives necessary to avoid the most disastrous effects of climate change. They will also be able, and above all, to make the energy transition sustainable from a socio-economic point of view. This is why having our say in June 2024, by casting our vote, will be even more important for the present but also for the future of the EU and the planet.

But what is the European Green Deal?

The Green Deal, as mentioned, is the package of strategic initiatives that aims to start the European Union on the path to a green transition and supports the transformation of the EU into a fair and prosperous society with a modern and competitive economy.

It highlights the need for a holistic and cross-sectoral approach in which all relevant policy sectors contribute to the ultimate climate goal. The package includes initiatives regarding climate, environment, energy, transport, industry, agriculture and sustainable finance, all highly interconnected sectors.

The European Green Deal was launched by the Commission in December 2019 and the European Council took note of it at its meeting in December of the same year. The “Ready for 55%” package aims to translate the climate ambitions of the Green Deal into legislation.

The package consists of a series of proposals aimed at reviewing climate, energy and transport legislation and putting in place new legislative initiatives to align EU legislation with its climate objectives. The package of proposals aims to provide a coherent and balanced framework for achieving the EU’s climate objectives, capable of:

ensure a just and socially fair transition maintain and strengthen the innovation and competitiveness of EU industry while ensuring a level playing field vis-à-vis economic operators from third countries support the EU’s leading position in the global fight against climate change

With the regulation on European climate legislation, the political ambition of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 becomes a legal obligation for the EU.

With its adoption, the EU and its Member States committed to reducing net greenhouse gas emissions in the EU by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. This is a legally binding target , based on an impact assessment carried out by the Commission.