European elections 2024: everyone to vote from 6 to 9 June

From 6 to 9 June 2024, citizens of the European Union countries will be called to vote. Five years after the last time, we will all vote again to elect the Members of the European Parliament, our representatives. Once elected, our representatives, together with the governments of the European Union countries, will have the task of creating and approving all the new provisions that regulate the lives of EU citizens in various areas such as support for the economy, the fight against poverty, climate change as well as security issues. In short, they will play an important role in our daily and future lives. This is why participating in the vote, having our say, will be fundamental.

How elections work

But how do the 2024 European elections work? The management of elections is up to each country, but in doing so some common principles must be respected:

Elections take place over a four-day period, from Thursday to Sunday. The number of deputies elected by a political party is proportional to the number of votes it receives. EU citizens residing in another EU country can vote and stand as candidates in elections. Each citizen can vote only once.

Before each European election, the number of MEPs that each EU country can elect is set. This decision is based on the principle of degressive proportionality. In practice, each MP from a larger country represents a greater number of citizens than a MP from a smaller country. The minimum number of MEPs a country can elect is 6, while the maximum is 96.

We Italians will vote for our politicians with their relative lists/parties. Once elected, most Members of the European Parliament will choose to join a transnational political group. Furthermore, as is known, most national parties are affiliated to a political party at European level.