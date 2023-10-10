This morning we echoed the concern of several researchers about the wave of disinformation on X (formerly Twitter) in the midst of the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Now it’s the turn of the Commissioner for Internal Market and Services of the European Union, Thierry Breton, who has warned Elon Musk that the platform is being used to spread illegal content.

through a letter, the commissioner has reminded Musk that the microblogging social network has the obligation to comply with the moderation rules included in the Digital Services Act (DSA). “This is particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to be circulating on their platform,” he said in part of the text published this Tuesday night.

Fake news powered by manipulated images

The community official has also asked to take action against the potentially illegal content that already circulates on the platform as well as to implement mitigation measures to address the problem. He has also pointed out that civil organizations are denouncing the presence of false information and manipulated images. For example, old photos of unrelated conflicts.

Faced with this scenario, Breton urges Musk to “urgently guarantee” the effectiveness of X’s systems and inform the competent authorities about the measures taken. “I urge you to provide a quick, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours,” said the commissioner, without forgetting to mention that failure to comply with the DSA may give rise to sanctions.

The letter from the Commissioner for Internal Market and Services of the European Union, Thierry Breton

Musk, for his part, was quick to respond, at least publicly through X. “Our policy is that everything is open and transparent source, an approach that I know the EU supports,” the businessman said in a publication addressed to Breton. Likewise, he has asked the official to list the rules that X is breaking “so that the public can see them.”

Since Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, the social network has transformed substantially. The Tesla CEO has promoted a wide variety of changes, many of which have not been exempt from controversy. Notable among them is the downsizing of the content moderation team and, more recently, the removal of preview headlines.

Images: European Commission | x

