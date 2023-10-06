On the weekend of 7 and 8 October Europe will be clearly divided in two due to the presence of two contrasting air masses which will bring a new phase of anomalous heat on one side, and fully autumnal cold on the other. The difference between the temperature of the two air masses at 850 hPa, or approximately 1500 meters above the ground, will be 20 degrees: in the west, in fact, the air mass will be up to 14 degrees warmer than normal, while in the east it will be around 6-7 degrees colder.

In particular, one will arrive in Western Europe new blaze of intense heatbrought by the expansion of the sub-tropical anticyclone that will extend for over 2500 kilometersfully embracing Spain, France, Italy and the whole of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In the east of the continent and Scandinavia, however, it is about to decline much colder air which will drop temperatures by several degrees and cause a bad weather phase intense between the Baltic countries, Poland, Belarus and Ukraine.

This clear contrast will ensure that Western Europe continues to experience late summer weather, while eastern countries will get a taste of late autumn weather.

Temperatures will again push around 30 degrees in Italy, Spain and France, and around 20 degrees in southern England, while in Moscow for example, it will go from 15°C to 2/4°C on Sunday. Central Europe will undergo important changes depending on the air mass that will reach it: in Germany a two-sided weekend is expected, with many areas affected by the anomalous heat, and other areas incorporated by the colder air arriving: between south-west and north-east of the country there could be 10 degrees difference on Sunday.

For theItaliaautumn certainly remains far away: thevery hot air of the anticyclone will continue to be the protagonist and over the weekend the temperatures will rise further, still reaching typical late summer values. According to the latest updates, the situation in Italy could remain stuck with this configuration even during the next week.

