Suara.com – Liverpool, AS Roma and West Ham United won on the second matchday of the 2023/2024 Europa League group phase. Following are the complete results of the Europa League matches from Thursday evening to Friday (6/10/2023) early morning WIB.

Liverpool won three points when they hosted Union Saint-Gilloise, Friday (6/10/2023) early morning WIB. In the match which was held at Anfield, the Reds won with a score of 2-0.

Ryan Gravenberch scored the opening goal at the end of the first half. The Reds’ second goal was scored by Diogo Jota at the end of the second half.

Liverpool players celebrate Diogo Jota’s #20 goal (center) against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League group E match at Anfield in Liverpool, on October 5, 2023. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Two wins from two matches put Liverpool temporarily at the top of Group E with six points. Saint-Gilloise is in 3rd place with one point.

Meanwhile, AS Roma successfully crushed Servette FC with a score of 4-0. In this match held at the Olimpico, two Giallorossi goals were scored by Andrea Belotti. The other two goals were contributed by Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

With these results, AS Roma is now in second place in Group G with 6 points, the same as Slavia Prague who are at the top after beating Sheriff Tiraspol 6-0.

Another British representative, West Ham managed to return home from Freiburg headquarters with a win. Visiting Europa-Park Stadium, The Hammers won with a score of 2-1, Thursday (5/10/2023) evening WIB.

West Ham won thanks to goals scored by Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd. Meanwhile Freiburg got a goal through Roland Sallai.

This result makes West Ham occupy the top of Group A with six points. Freiburg is below him with three points.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion picked up their first points in European competition following a draw achieved in the second match against Olympique Marseille with a score of 2-2 at the Stade Velodrome.