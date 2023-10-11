The Israeli army has used white phosphorus bombs in attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent days.

The heavy accusation comes from the NGO EuroMed: the president of the organization for the defense of human rights, Rami Abdu, expressly denounced the use of weapons prohibited by international conventions by the Israeli army.

The complaint is accompanied by photos and videos showing a hail of bombs releasing a thick curtain of white smoke, photos initially released by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

The images refer to the area northwest of Gaza. A densely populated area where there are camps for Palestinian displaced persons.