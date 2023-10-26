If you have already picked up ‘NCAP’ news this year, there is a good chance that it was environmental reports from the Green NCAP. Crash test branch Euro NCAP, on the other hand, has made very little noise in 2023, except for a few tests with some Nios and the Lexus RZ 450e. This is due to the fact that the body has adjusted its assessment method this year and as a result, many manufacturers tried to quickly get their new models tested before the end of 2022. Since then, it has become a bit more difficult to get the full five stars… So let’s see how this works. trio of Chinese gets away with it.

Emphasis on active safety

The Euro NCAP has catapulted the BYD Dolphin, the BYD Seal and the Xpeng P7 against the wall. All three are models from Chinese manufacturers, and idiots would dare to say that such cars are no match for our European safety values. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, because all three go home with five out of five stars – even after the entanglements. This is especially impressive with the BYD Dolphin, because that electric model is available from us for less than 30,000 euros. The Seal positions itself more in the market as a Tesla Model 3 competitor, while the Xpeng P7 is not yet available in Belgium.

In the images above you can see the BYD Dolphin being thoroughly destroyed, while its passenger compartment remains nicely intact. However, the new Euro NCAP requirements now add more tests on active safety systems. For example, cars must now also have a warning for children left behind in the back seat to play with for the full five stars, while, for example, the operation of the emergency braking system for vulnerable road users is being tested more thoroughly. Furthermore, the Euro NCAP also examines for each model how easy it is to free occupants after a collision or even after the car ends up in the water.