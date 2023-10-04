The continental event nine years away is a little closer, the decision will be made on Tuesday. For the 2028 edition, the dossier presented jointly by London and Dublin remains on track

The joint candidacy of Italy and Turkey for the 2032 European Championships gets the first green light from UEFA. In a statement, UEFA said it had written to both federations today “to confirm that their joint application” announced on 28 July “has been received and will continue for evaluation and examination by the UEFA Executive”. As indicated by the Turkish Football Federation with their request for a joint bid, their bid to host Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn: only the joint UK-Ireland bid remains on track for that edition.

The awarding of both tournaments still requires the approval of the executive committee at its meeting in Nyon next Tuesday. Presentations during the meeting will form an important part of the process which will give due consideration to the content of the applications submitted before reaching a decision.