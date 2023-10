In three years the FIGC will have to indicate to UEFA the facilities for the event. Here’s the thing

And now the primaries for European Championship 2032 begin. Among the ten in the dossier, in October 2026 it will be possible to identify five, at most six. It will be an internal match refereed by the Football Federation. In the end, the five or six white smokes will have to reward projects with a clear and defined financing process. In short, there must be money.