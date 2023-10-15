The match against the Gialloblù on November 20th in Leverkusen: we are second together with 10 points, qualification will be played there

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

15 October – BARI

We are moving inexorably towards the play-off on 20 November in Leverkusen, a neutral venue for Ukraine-Italy, a real early European playoff. We are heading towards an inside or outside challenge with two results out of three for the Azzurri (if they don’t go crazy against Macedonia in Rome three days before). From a ranking point of view, today, winning, drawing or losing at Wembley in theory does not change. However, the way in which we will present ourselves in the last act would be different: doing it as Italy who has returned to Italy would be a completely different story.

the scenery

—

Ukraine defeated North Macedonia, we overtook Malta: we are tied at 10 points in second place. For the Azzurri there is one more match before the direct clash, but the Ukrainian match is easier, against Malta: in fact they have 13 points. And Italy? First there is England on Tuesday, then North Macedonia next month. Let’s say that 13 points (success over the North Macedonians) is the minimum necessary. They could become 14 with a draw at Wembley, even 16 in the event of a success which wouldn’t hurt England: between Malta and Macedonia, 1st place won’t escape them.

the play-off

—

At this point, Ukraine-Italy. Whether we end up with 13 points each, or 16-13 for us, makes little difference. If Italy wins or draws, it’s qualification. Different story in case of defeat. We won at San Siro 2-1. If we lose by two goals (2-0, 3-1…) we are overcome. If it ends with a difference of one (1-0, 2-1, 3-2…) the total goal difference is needed. Here, at the moment, we are ahead, but Ukraine has Malta at its disposal. The top two qualify, but Italy, thanks to the Nations, has an extra weapon: the double play-off in March to win one of the four missing places in the Euro. Let’s hope Leverkusen, Germany will be the first virtual German Euro match.

October 15 – 00:28

