Eugenio Derbez became a trend this morning on social networks for a statement from five years ago, criticizing some work demands of today’s young people, and comparing this behavior with what many did before when faced with a job opportunity.

The actor, who is celebrating in 2023 a decade since the premiere of “No returns accepted”, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in the United States, lamented in the talk he had with Adela Micha, that currently, more than ever, young people who begin their Laboral life They worry so much about salaries instead of valuing other things more.

His words were echoed and the actor already responded on his Twitter account, beginning by saying that his statements were taken out of context: “Once again wanting to take the interview with Adela Micha out of context… see the full response. Stop gossiping where there is none.“he asked.

What did Eugenio Derbez say with Adela Micha?

Eugenio Derbez told a little about his way of working and what money means to him when trying to make a film project do well. Adela Micha questioned to the actor about his opinion about today’s young people who think a lot about money, perhaps, for immediacy, and considered that both she and he work differently because they were trained differently. “It’s another diametrically opposite world; me, they talk to me about a job, and to this day I do it, I can discuss everything, I can dedicate weeks to them before telling them ‘but I charge you so much’, I don’t like that topic, money can be like ‘oh, and how much are you going to charge me,'” he said.

Derbez specified that he did not want to say that money was not important, in fact, it goes hand in hand with the projects, but “it is not the first thing you think about nor do you want it for tomorrow”, and revealed the experience he has had with some young people he has contacted to work for him. “You talk to young people and tell them, I’m going to invent you: hey, I need you to work on my social networks, you’re young, you know things, so I want to see if you’ll work with me“, to which many would respond:

“Yes, of course, but how much are they going to pay me?” The actor confessed that he has felt surprised and even angry at these types of responses, while Adela said she was incredulous.

“It’s incredible, it’s like I’m going to work with Eugenio Derbez, even if they don’t pay me; because you learn, because you also have your idols when you’re little,” said the communicator. Eugenio made it clear by saying that, even if someone unknown calls him to work, does not charge you at the first moment; finally she also said surprised of all the conditions that the new generations ask for to be able to work.

“They want to work from home, they set the conditions for you, they don’t want to go to work, they ask you for money in advance and they want you to pay them now; I can’t handle that, I can’t.” The opinion of netizens is divided, therefore, although several criticized the position of the “Radical” actor, others agreed with his point of view.

FS

Themes

Eugenio Derbez Showbiz scandals

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions