EU: sources, Italy voted in favor of renewing the use of glyphosate

Italy voted in favor of renewing the authorization for the use of glyphosate for another 10 years, as proposed by the European Commission on the basis of the opinion expressed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), making some clarifications to avoid its use in the pre-harvest phase and agreeing with the ban on the use of glyphosate as a desiccant (as foreseen in the proposal). This was reported by Agi according to which this is what was learned from diplomatic sources after the vote on Friday 13 October Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (Scopaff), in which a majority among member states was not reached to adopt or reject the Commission’s proposal. The proposal will now be presented to the Appeals Committee, called to discuss and vote on the proposal in the first half of November.

Greenpeace: glyphosate dangerous pesticide, the Italian government thinks again

“In our country we protest against wheat imports from Canada because it contains glyphosate residues, but at the same time the government votes yes to the renewal to spray our fields with this dangerous pesticide,” declares Federica Ferrario, Agriculture campaign manager at Greenpeace Italia. “We ask the Italian government to think again and prevent further authorization of glyphosate in the EUas it had already done on the occasion of the previous renewal, in 2017. Pan Europe and ISDE Italia express satisfaction with a vote “that respects the concerns of citizens”.

“Banning the use of glyphosate would facilitate the European transition towards more sustainable alternatives to synthetic herbicides, for example by integrating physical, mechanical, biological and ecological agricultural practices with the vast knowledge now available on cultivated plants and weeds”, explains Ferrario of Greepeace.

EU: States neither approve nor reject extension of glyphosate use

In the vote among the member states, a majority was not reached to adopt or reject the European Commission’s proposal to renew the use of glyphosate in agriculture for 10 years. This was announced by the European Commission. After the vote, which took place today in the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (Scopaff), the proposal will be presented to the Appeals Committee. The latter is expected to discuss and vote on the Commission’s proposal in the first half of November, which is based on an opinion expressed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). A decision on whether to renew glyphosate must be made by December 14, 2023, as the current approval expires on December 15, 2023.

What is glyphosate?

“Glyphosate is a systemic herbicide and is defined as «total», that is, not capable of acting selectively. Absorption occurs at leaf level, but within six hours the herbicide is widespread throughout the plant – reportsfondaveronesi.it – Drying occurs in just under two weeks and is due to the chelating action of glyphosate, capable of removing some micronutrients (iron, magnesium) crucial for the life and development of plants”.

IARC has included glyphosate in the category of “probable carcinogens” and not in that of “certain carcinogens”

