EU, chaos over aid to Palestinians: “Enough funds”, then the correction

Chaos in Brussels over aid to the Palestinians. Within a matter of hours, the European Commission first declared that the issue of financing would be among the topics of the extraordinary meeting of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for today. He subsequently announced an immediate stop to “all payments” directed to the Palestinians, and then corrected his position by excluding humanitarian aid. Finally, last night, the last correction arrived: in an official note the Commission explained that there will be no suspension because no funds are currently foreseen to support the Palestinians.

The case was sparked by a post by the Commissioner for Enlargement, the Hungarian lawyer Olivér Várhelyi. Yesterday afternoon, after the unprecedented attack by Hamas and the outbreak of war in Gaza, Várhelyi announced on “There is no basis to continue as before,” he wrote. “As the Palestinians’ largest donor, the European Commission is reviewing its entire development aid portfolio, worth a total of €691 million.”

The announcement took member states by surprise, some of whom contested the decision to cut aid at a time when the population of Gaza was coming under bombs. Ireland and Luxembourg condemned the move forward even before the meeting of foreign ministers called for today. “To our knowledge there is no legal basis for such a unilateral decision by a single commissioner and we do not foresee a suspension of aid,” an Irish Foreign Office spokesperson said. The governments of Spain and Belgium have also expressed doubts. The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, telephoned Várhelyi “to express his disagreement with this decision”.

About six hours after Várhelyi’s tweet, the European Commission confirmed in a statement the launch of “an urgent review of EU assistance to Palestine”. “The review in question aims to ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to perpetrate attacks against Israel,” the text reports. “The Commission will also evaluate whether, in light of the changed circumstances on the field, it is necessary to adapt the support programs for the population and the Palestinian Authority”, continues the note, which ends in an unclear manner. “In the meantime, since no payments were expected, there will be no suspension of payments.” The EU also explained that the “review does not cover humanitarian assistance provided in the context of European civil protection and European humanitarian aid operations (ECHO)”.