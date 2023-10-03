Etilika launches ‘Famigerato’, the first ‘participatory’ bitter created by consumers

From Nestlè fruit flavored coffee to the Philips electric razor designed specifically for Chinese consumers Generation Zfrom Nivea’s Centella Asiatica line for men’s skin care to the many examples of fashion brands, the co-creation economy is becoming increasingly trendy and is also affecting the world of spirits for the first time. Etilika took care of itamong the main online wine shops on the national market, as well as the first in Italy in terms of customer satisfaction rate, launching the first ‘participatory’ amaro, created together with its customer base, the Amaro Famigerato.

And what better way to enhance the most loyal and expert customers for a company like Etilika who has made the transparent satisfaction of consumers his strong point other than involving them personally in the creation of a product to be launched on the market? Following the discovery of some recipes of a ‘notorious’ master distiller dating back to the end of the 19th century, in the spring of 2021 the company decides to put a truly unique artisanal bitter into production by involving its customers. Thus he identifies a high quality artisanal liqueur factory in Lazio by commissioning the infusion following the original recipe.

After work that lasted a few months, supported by an Etilika team of 6 sommelier selectors Over 50 different tests are conducted to arrive at a short list of 3 different blends that the company sends to a representative sample of 150 of the company’s best customers. They taste it, evaluate it and vote for their favourite. And so the Amaro Famigerato was born. It is the first time that an online wine shop has produced a liqueur thanks to the help of its customers and it is probably the first case in the sector worldwide, one more reason that makes Famigerato a truly unique product compared to any other bitter present on the market.

Etilika, the bitter produced in an artisanal supply chain through the infusion of 22 different botanicals

Produced in an artisanal supply chain through the infusion of 22 different botanicals, including orange peels, Ceylon cinnamon, cinchona calissaia, red rhubarb, angelica, Roman absinthe, cloves, juniper and gentian, Famigerato is characterized by a perfect balance between sweetness and bitterness, an enveloping sensuality of citrus aromas, herbs, roots and berries and extraordinary versatility. In fact, the whole offers a mix of unique sensations, ideal for finishing the meal, but also for prolonging the evening, experimenting with new combinations at home for a home-made mixology or trying your hand at cooking, where it goes wonderfully with creams and spoon desserts.

But the ideal location for Amaro Famigerato is within the list of spiritsevolution and complement of the wine&drink list of the most refined and fashionable restaurants for an extra touch of contemporaneity, especially towards the new generations, more inclined to be protagonists in the dialogue with the corporate world and to make their voices heard.

“One of the reasons for Etilika’s success – comments Michele Trotta, CEO and co-founder of Etilka – is to have given maximum centrality to the customer, who we strive every day to take care of and amaze with an excellent and hyper-personalized service and an offer of the highest quality and it is in fact from these premises that the idea of ​​making our consumers protagonists in the creating a product designed for them and with them. We did this by choosing a liqueur full of history, wisdom and craftsmanship but capable of looking to the future because it reflects many of our values. For its characteristics of quality, balance, versatility and pleasantness, Famigerato is the proposal that was missing, capable of satisfying all palates. Furthermore, we are also very satisfied with the appreciation it is receiving in the catering sector of a certain profile, a sign that Famigerato will soon be able to establish itself very well in that world too”.

Subscribe to the newsletter