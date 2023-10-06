Since its presentation at the State of Play in June 2022, Eternights managed to arouse the curiosity of a good portion of the public, and now we are ready to talk about it in review. This first work created by the South Korean team StudioSai wants to offer an experience that manages to create feelings not only between its different characters, but also with the player. An ambitious and interesting idea that started from the commitment and initiative of a single developer, to become something much bigger in just a few years.

The tentacle boy

The game tells the story of an eighteen year old boy and his best friend Chani who, taken by their unpopularity with girls, they decide to try a new dating app. Our protagonist surprisingly manages to get a date but, on that special day, a mysterious epidemic spreads throughout the world. As if that wasn’t enough, gigantic, strange walls seem to cover the entire city and who knows what else. His task, despite himself, is to find the solution to save the world, together with a colorful cast of characters.

Eternnights presents itself as a action JRPG linearewhere narrative is one of the most important elements of the entire gaming experience. The previously mentioned incipit does not present any truly surprising and original elements, with a general direction that is too predictable and characters that are too simple. What makes the story created by really interesting Jae Hyunn Yoo they are different interactions that the player is able to create or not.

The main hero finds himself inside a train, not only together with his best friend, but also with other survivors, such as the idol Yunathe sports Min and many others. This allows you to create connections with most of them, in order to discover more information about their past and allow our hero to finally have some love success. Simplicity and purity of each of them, as well as the good general writing of the dialogues, support the entire experience, giving that feeling of a real trip with friends in an apocalyptic world.

A real shame that certain moments are too rushed, both in terms of the main story and the secondary events. Some introductions or conclusions do not stand up to those of other cast members, offering more of the sensation of more attention being paid to one aspect, and less to the other. The comedy and the general tone, furthermore, they don’t always work, sometimes even appearing too childish. There are some narrative holes, with elements that are left hanging or that are inserted without ever actually being resumed.

However, within the writing there are several strong and impactful points, which certainly manage to capture the target audience. However, it must be underlined that Jae Hyunn Yoo, in addition to writing the screenplay, also took care of the direction, development, combat design, social design, level design, character art and much more. A commitment that perhaps did not lead to the desired results, with probable cuts here and there, but where the passion and commitment are visible, that of a Persona fan at his first videogame work.

A desired hero

The gameplay of Eternnights is thus divided into two main sections: the first is the one from dating simthe second that more Action. Both are characterized by JRPG elementswhich create that touch of variety capable of keeping the player glued until the end credits.

Let’s analyze the first style of the game, that is the dating sim style. These parts are mainly addressed inside the train, when the protagonist must decide how spend their days before the arrival of a specific event. Inside it is able to take a different number of actions, such as going to a appointment or train with one of your companions, go looking for objects, use Chani’s service or simply go to bed. Each of them modifies its own social interactions, thus trying to encourage a possible one replayability. Unlike series like Persona, however, everything turns out much more automated and predictable. This isn’t completely negative, but it shows how the game is extremely driven, and it’s practically impossible to succeed in your love goal.

In every dialogue, both in the main story and in the secondary ones, there are also some moral choices. These do not change the progression of the narrative, but allow you to gain one percentage of skill (such as expression and confidence) that allow for go to appointments with possible love interests. The latter are some of the most successful parts of all of Eternights, precisely because of the aforementioned interactions, in which Eternights shows the best of itself. Our advice is to live them as much as possibleotherwise you risk missing out on some of the deeper or nicer moments of the entire experience.

Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about training or item searches. These are gods Pretty simple minigames which help to increase the relationship with one’s companions. Unfortunately, in addition to serving little of their purpose, they are far too simple and quickly become repetitive. Fortunately you don’t feel any burden in playing them, even if you see one longevity of about 8 or 9 hours where it all ends before it becomes boring.

Survivors with powers

The other one section main feature of the game is that actionwhere the hero and his companions face a series of dungeon fighting a large number of enemies. This part results in a gameplay that is structurally simple and fun, also given the good variety of opponents to face. Eternights tries to entertain the user not only with the usual enemies that are continually thrown in, but with the fairly constant introduction of new obstacles. In a nutshell, the gameplay boils down to a timing game, in which it is important to understand the pattern to dodge or parry different attacks properly. This joins the different unlockable skillsboth for our hero and for his companions, capable of further increasing the variety of the entire experience.

The dungeons, unfortunately, are visually interesting but far too linear, without even an actual collectible in it. The only thing you can find are some black spheresalso obtainable against powerful enemies, which allow you to boost up our hero through a very common skill tree.

Gods cannot then be missing environmental minigames and puzzles, which try to further vary the gaming experience: sections where you ride the motorbike, in which you have to dance, walk stealthily, or figure out where to walk in an empty space. None of these are really deep in mechanics or difficult in any way, but it is precisely this mixture of situations that always leaves the player with a continuous feeling of general curiosity.

The fasi boss they are also well thought out, although the final battle is rather disappointing. In case you were worried, the game has a good overall difficulty, without ever really overdoing it. We even confirm the presence of a new game plusso as to restart the story with your hero who maintains all his abilities.

Eternal night

art style it works, through a style strongly inspired by that of many Japanese anime of recent years. The environments and enemies show a great ingenuity by the author, unlike the main characters who are all too simple and generic. The same could be said of the soundtrack, which beyond a few truly successful tracks never manages to truly strike as a whole.

The videos are very enjoyable in traditional animation, created by various animation studios, which forcefully show some of the most important moments of the narrative. The opposite is true for the different animations repeated for the cutscenes with the game engine, Unity, where all the limitations of the direction of the small development team are shown. The game then presents low resolution textures, which ruin the general composition, which however simple has its own appeal.

The title, in the PlayStation 4 version we tested, presents a good visual performance as well as being well made. In our test we did not find this any kind of bug or glitch. The only problem is the FPS drop in the most hectic situations, but we hope that this aspect will be smoothed out with some future updates.

Finally, we confirm the presence of a written translation in Italiana pleasant surprise that makes the game more accessible.