Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

EssilorLuxottica, third quarter revenues at 19.15 billion, +7.2%

EssilorLuxottica concluded the third quarter of the year with revenues of 6.29 billion euros, representing an increase of 5.2% at constant exchange rates, but recording a drop of 1.6% at current exchange rates. This result, although slightly lower than analysts’ average estimates, was influenced by various factors, including exchange rates with the dollar, the unexpected depreciation of the Turkish lira and the dynamics of sunglasses sales volumes in the United States and in Brazil. However, it is important to note that this decline was offset by an increase in price mix, which could have positive effects on the company’s future margins.



Read also: Del Vecchio, Nicoletta Zampillo’s outburst: “I am legatee and not heir”

Overall, in the first nine months of the year, the eyewear giant, founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio reported revenues of 19.15 billion euros, recording an increase of 7.2% at constant exchange rates and 4.1% at current exchange rates. The company confirmed its target of single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates and an adjusted operating profit, which will also include extraordinary components, ranging between 19% and 20% of sales.

Read also: Essilux digitizes opticians. The launch of Helix in the USA and smart glasses

Francesco Milleri, president and AD, and Paul du Saillant, vice AD ​​of EssilorLuxottica, said that in the recent quarter, all business divisions and geographic regions contributed to the company’s growth. They also highlighted the role of innovation and courage as drivers for new initiatives, such as Ray-Ban Meta, Nuance Audio e Helix, cwhich are expected to have a significant impact on the industry in the years to come.

The group continues to invest in growth and has begun construction of a new factory in Rayong, Thailand, where both lenses and frames will be produced. This production plant and cutting-edge logistics will require an investment of around 400 million euros, according to analysts. Miller and du Saillant emphasized that this is an important step to effectively address the growing demand for vision care around the world and to expand the company’s presence in different regions in a balanced manner.

Following these results, Bernstein confirmed a positive opinion on the group (outperform with a target price of 187 euros, compared to 162.5 euros yesterday in Paris). The outlook includes a pipeline of innovations, including new smart glasses from Ray-Ban with Meta and the new Swarovski line, in addition to the particular success of Stellest lenses in China, which correct myopia. All of this suggests that EssilorLuxottica is well positioned to achieve the goals it has set for itself.

Milleri and du Saillant concluded with confidence, expressing pride in the future and the role of all colleagues and partners in achieving the company’s goals.

Subscribe to the newsletter